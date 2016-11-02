版本:
BRIEF-Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2016 Q3 results

Nov 2 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust -

* Qtrly FFO $0.39 per unit

* Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2016 third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

