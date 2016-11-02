BRIEF-W&T Offshore reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Nov 2 W&T Offshore Inc -

* Revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $107.4 million compared to $126.2 million in Q3 of 2015

* Capital expenditures for 2016 are currently estimated at $60 million and well below prior year levels

* Sees 2016 total production in range 14.6 mmboe - 16.1 mmboe

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 revenue $107.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.24 excluding items