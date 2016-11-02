版本:
BRIEF-Mueller Water Products reports Q4 earnings per share $0.16

Nov 2 Mueller Water Products Inc -

* Mueller Water Products reports 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 sales $302.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $325.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

