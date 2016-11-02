版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Goldeye renews exploration agreement with Sandy Lake First Nation

Nov 2 Goldeye Explorations Ltd -

* Goldeye announces renewal of exploration agreement with Sandy Lake First Nation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

