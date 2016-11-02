版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Founders Advantage to acquire CLUB16 Trevor Linden Fitness And She's FIT! Health Clubs

Nov 2 Founders Advantage Capital Corp -

* Deal for total cash purchase price of $20 million

* Announces letter of intent to acquire a 60% interest in CLUB16 Trevor Linden Fitness and She's FIT! Health Clubs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐