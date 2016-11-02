版本:
BRIEF-General Communication sees 2016 rev $930 mln-$980 mln

Nov 2 General Communication Inc

* General Communication Inc - achieved net income in quarter of $8 million, up $5 million from q2 of 2016 and down $10 million year-over-year

* General Communication Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $210 million

* General Communication Inc sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $280 to $295 million

* GCI reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $930 million to $980 million

* Q3 revenue $237 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

