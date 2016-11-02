BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum reports Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

Nov 2 Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - produced 51,276 barrels of oil equivalent per day in q3

* Laredo petroleum inc sees fourth-quarter production 4.7 - 4.9 mmboe

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - increased anticipated production growth for full-year 2016 to approximately 10%

* Expects to complete 10 horizontal wells during q4 of 2016

* Laredo Petroleum Inc- added a fourth horizontal rig that is expected to spud its first well in mid november

* Laredo Petroleum Inc- company does not expect addition of 4th rig to impact production in q4 of 2016

* Laredo Petroleum - implemented managed drawdown protocol that limits initial choke settings and restricts amount choke is opened as well produces

* Laredo Petroleum Inc- company's 2016 capital budget unchanged at $420 million for fy 2016

* Laredo Petroleum announces 2016 third-quarter financial and operating results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04