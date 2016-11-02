BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum reports Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Laredo Petroleum Inc
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - produced 51,276 barrels of oil equivalent per day in q3
* Laredo petroleum inc sees fourth-quarter production 4.7 - 4.9 mmboe
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - increased anticipated production growth for full-year 2016 to approximately 10%
* Expects to complete 10 horizontal wells during q4 of 2016
* Laredo Petroleum Inc- added a fourth horizontal rig that is expected to spud its first well in mid november
* Laredo Petroleum Inc- company does not expect addition of 4th rig to impact production in q4 of 2016
* Laredo Petroleum - implemented managed drawdown protocol that limits initial choke settings and restricts amount choke is opened as well produces
* Laredo Petroleum Inc- company's 2016 capital budget unchanged at $420 million for fy 2016
* Laredo Petroleum announces 2016 third-quarter financial and operating results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.