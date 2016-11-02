BRIEF-Golden Star Resources reports qtrly loss per share $0.07

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Golden Star Resources Ltd
* Golden Star Resources Ltd gold production for quarter of 44,974 ounces
* Golden Star Resources -remains on track to achieve 2016 guidance in terms of production, cash operating cost per ounce and capital expenditures
* Golden Star Resources Ltd- expect to be in commercial production at wassa underground in early 2017 and prestea underground in mid-2017
* Golden Star Resources Ltd says remains on track to achieve its consolidated full year production of 180,000-205,000 ounces of gold in 2016
* Golden Star Resources Ltd- qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Golden Star Resources -maintains its capital expenditure guidance of $90 million for 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Golden Star reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.