BRIEF-Golden Star Resources reports qtrly loss per share $0.07

Nov 2 Golden Star Resources Ltd

* Golden Star Resources Ltd gold production for quarter of 44,974 ounces

* Golden Star Resources -remains on track to achieve 2016 guidance in terms of production, cash operating cost per ounce and capital expenditures

* Golden Star Resources Ltd- expect to be in commercial production at wassa underground in early 2017 and prestea underground in mid-2017

* Golden Star Resources Ltd says remains on track to achieve its consolidated full year production of 180,000-205,000 ounces of gold in 2016

* Golden Star Resources Ltd- qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Golden Star Resources -maintains its capital expenditure guidance of $90 million for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Golden Star reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: