BRIEF-Alimera Sciences reports Q3 loss per share $0.16

Nov 2 Alimera Sciences Inc

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $10.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alimera Sciences announces third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue rose 20 percent to $8.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

