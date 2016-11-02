版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners names two new directors

Nov 2 Noble Midstream Partners Lp

* Noble Midstream Partners names Martin Salinas, Jr. And Hallie Vanderhider to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐