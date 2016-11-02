BRIEF-Rice Energy reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.36

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Rice Energy Inc
* Q3 net production increased 23% over prior year quarter to an average of 747 mmcfe/d,
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.36
* Q3 loss per share $0.30
* Rice energy inc says revised 2016 estimated e&p capital budget, excluding acquisitions, is $735 million
* Rice energy inc - expect 2017 net production to be within a range of 1,280 - 1,355 mmcfe/d
* Rice energy inc - expect 2017 drilling and completion budget to be within a range of $950 - $1,125 million
* Increased 2016 annual net production guidance range to 780 - 800 mmcfe/d
* Rice energy reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.