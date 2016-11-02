版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Cohen & Steers appoints new director to board

Nov 2 Cohen & Steers Inc :

* Reena Aggarwal appointed to company's board of directors, effective November 1, 2016.

* Cohen & Steers Inc appoints new director to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

