BRIEF-Aurinia says FDA informed co that Voclosporin is not eligible for breakthrough therapy designation at this time

Nov 2 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - trial expected to commence in Q2 2017

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - Voclosporin 23.7 mg bid to advance into double-blind placebo controlled phase iii study

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA has informed company that Voclosporin is not eligible for breakthrough therapy designation at this time

* Aurinia announces plans for single Phase III clinical trial for Voclosporin in the treatment of lupus nephritis following successful completion of end of Phase II meeting with FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

