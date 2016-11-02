版本:
BRIEF-Monster offers to repurchase its 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2019

Nov 2 Monster Worldwide Inc :

* Commenced offer to repurchase at option of each holder, outstanding 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2019

* Monster announces fundamental change and offer to repurchase its 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

