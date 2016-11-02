BRIEF-American Water Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.83

Nov 2 American Water Works Company Inc :

* American Water reports third quarter 2016 results

* American Water Works Company Inc - narrowing and raising 2016 non-gaap earnings guidance

* American Water Works Company Inc says revised gaap guidance is $2.59 - $2.64 per share for 2016

* American Water Works Company Inc - 2016 revised adjusted guidance without settlement is $2.81 - $2.86 per share

* American Water Works Company Inc says American Water plans to invest $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion across its footprint in 2016

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 revenue $930 million versus I/B/E/S view $945 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S