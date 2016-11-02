BRIEF-American Water Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.83

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 American Water Works Company Inc :
* American Water reports third quarter 2016 results
* American Water Works Company Inc - narrowing and raising 2016 non-gaap earnings guidance
* American Water Works Company Inc - narrowing and raising 2016 non-gaap earnings guidance
* American Water Works Company Inc says revised gaap guidance is $2.59 - $2.64 per share for 2016
* American Water Works Company Inc - 2016 revised adjusted guidance without settlement is $2.81 - $2.86 per share
* American Water Works Company Inc says American Water plans to invest $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion across its footprint in 2016
* American Water reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05 excluding items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.83
* Q3 revenue $930 million versus I/B/E/S view $945 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.