BRIEF-American States Water Q3 earnings per share $0.59

Nov 2 American States Water Co :

* American States Water Co says board approves 8% increase in quarterly dividend

* American States Water Co says board of directors approved a Q4 dividend of $0.242 per share on common shares of company

* American States Water Company reports financial results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

