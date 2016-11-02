BRIEF-Vectren Q3 earnings per share $0.74

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Vectren Corp :
* Qtrly total operating revenues $631.0 million versus $573.5 million
* Says at Sept 30, backlog of signed fixed price contracts remains at $182 million
* Says "long-term outlook for construction activity remains strong"
* Vectren Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results; affirms 2016 guidance
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.45 to $2.55
* Q3 earnings per share $0.74
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
