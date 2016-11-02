版本:
BRIEF-Innospec Q3 earnings per share $0.47

Nov 2 Innospec Inc :

* Board maintains 10 percent dividend increase

* Says Huntsman acquisition on track

* Innospec reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 sales fell 19 percent to $205.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.78 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

