BRIEF-Apptio Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.45

Nov 2 Apptio Inc :

* Apptio Inc sees Q4 total revenue is expected to be in range of $41.5 to $42.5 million

* Apptio Inc sees q4 non-GAAP operating loss between $8.0 and $9.0 million

* Qtrly subscription revenue was $33.3 million, an increase of 30% from Q3 of 2015

* Q4 revenue view $41.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total revenue is expected to be in range of $157.7 and $158.7 million for full year 2016

* FY 2016 revenue view $154.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Apptio announces results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.45

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.63

* Q3 revenue $40.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $41.5 million to $42.5 million