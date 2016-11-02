BRIEF-SWM Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

Nov 2 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc
:
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - 5.0% increase of
its per share quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.42 from $0.40
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - expects 2016
capital expenditures of approximately $30 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $205.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International qtrly GAAP EPS included a
$0.03 per share negative impact of discrete items related to
income tax valuation allowances
* SWM announces third quarter 2016 results and dividend
increase
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 revenue $209.3 million
