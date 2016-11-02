版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Hawkins reports Q2 earnings per share $0.68

Nov 2 Hawkins Inc :

* Hawkins Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 sales rose 28.2 percent to $121.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐