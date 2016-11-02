BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 RLJ Lodging Trust :
* RLJ Lodging Trust - qtrly pro forma RevPAR was flat, pro forma ADR increased 0.2%
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RLJ lodging trust sees full year 2016 pro forma RevPAR growth 0.0% to 1.0%
* RLJ lodging trust sees full year 2016 pro forma consolidated hotel EBITDA $407.0m to $413.0m
* RLJ lodging trust- as of September 30, 2016, company's authorized share buyback program had a remaining capacity of $161.5 million
* RLJ lodging trust reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.