2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Wireless Telecom reports Q3 earnings per share $0.01

Nov 2 Wireless Telecom Group Inc

* Wireless telecom group announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $8.344 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

