BRIEF-LTC Properties post Q3 FFO per share $0.76

Nov 2 LTC Properties Inc

* LTC reports 2016 third quarter results and announces new investments

* Q3 FFO per share $0.76

* Qtrly total revenues $40.8 million versus $34.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

