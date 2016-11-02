版本:
BRIEF-Marketaxess announces monthly volume statistics for Oct. 2016

Nov 2 Marketaxess Holdings Inc

* Marketaxess announces monthly volume statistics for October 2016

* Total monthly trading volume for October 2016 of $113.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

