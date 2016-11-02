版本:
BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies says board member Marye Anne Fox to retire

Nov 2 GCP Applied Technologies Inc

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc announces retirement of board member Dr. Marye Anne Fox Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

