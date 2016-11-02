BRIEF-Kinross posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.10 per share

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Kinross Gold Corp
* Kinross reports 2016 third-quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 revenue $910.2 million versus $809.4 million
* Kinross Gold Corp - tracking towards lower half of its 2016 guidance range for production (2.7 - 2.9 million AU eq. Oz.)
* Kinross Gold Corp - qtrly all-in sustaining cost $1,001 per AU eq. Oz. sold, compared with $941
* Kinross Gold Corp qtrly production of 684,129 gold equivalent ounces (AU eq. Oz.), compared with 680,679 AU eq. Oz. in Q3 2015
* Kinross Gold Corp - tracking towards upper half of its guidance range for production cost of sales ($675 - $735 per AU eq. Oz.) for FY
* Kinross Gold Corp - capital expenditure forecast has been reduced to a range of $650-$675 million, compared with previous forecast of $755 million for FY
* Kinross Gold Corp qtrly adjusted net earnings of $128.7 million, or $0.10 per share
* Kinross Gold Corp - as at September 30, 2016, company identified an indicator of impairment at Maricunga as a result of suspension of mining activities.
* Kinross Gold Corp - recorded non-cash impairment charges of $68.3 million to property, plant and equipment, and $71.3 million to inventory, at Maricunga Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.