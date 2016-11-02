BRIEF-MTS reports Q3 earnings $0.24/shr

Nov 2 Manitoba Telecom Services Inc
* Manitoba Telecom Services - in Q3 , initiated a voluntary
workforce reduction program for certain employees who are not in
customer-facing roles
* Manitoba Telecom Services - as a result of workforce
reduction program, eliminating about 80 positions in specific
areas of business where changes
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc qtrly EPS $0.24
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc says workforce reductions
have already begun and expect majority will be completed by end
of Q1 2017
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc -workforce reduction program
will deliver annualized cost savings of about $7 million through
lower salaries and benefits
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc says expect to incur
one-time expenses of approximately $8 million to $10 million due
to reductions
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc says one-time expenses costs
will be recognized in fourth-quarter results
* Qtrly operating revenues $253.3 million versus $250.9
million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.37, revenue view C$251.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MTS reports 71 pct growth in free cash flow per share as
it awaits regulatory approval for a $3.9 billion transaction
with BCE Inc.
