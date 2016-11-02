BRIEF-China Biologic reports Q3 adj non-gaap earnings per share $1.22

Nov 2 China Biologic Products Inc
* Raises full year 2016 revenue and adjusted net income
forecast
* Raising its full year total sales growth forecast to 22%
to 24% from 21% to 23% in rmb terms
* China biologic products inc - raising its full year
forecast of non-gaap adjusted net income growth to 33% to 35%
from 24% to 26% in rmb terms
* China Biologic products-expects total sales, non-gaap net
income in usd terms in 2016 will be adversely affected by
foreign currency translation impact
* China Biologic reports financial results for the third
quarter of 2016
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.22
* Q3 earnings per share $1.01
