BRIEF-MDU Resources posts Q3 per share $0.45 from continuing operations

Nov 2 MDU Resources Group Inc
* MDU Resources Group Inc- qtrly construction services
backlog of $518 million, which is up 13 percent from last year
* MDU Resources Group Inc- is narrowing 2016 earnings
guidance from continuing operations to $1.05 to $1.15 per common
share
* MDU Resources Group Inc- for FY 2016, including
discontinued operations, company expects 2016 earnings of 20
cents to 30 cents per share
* MDU Resources Group Inc - qtrly operating revenues
$1,208.6 million versus $1,198.3 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Record earnings at construction materials business leads
MDU resources' third quarter
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.05 to $1.15 from
continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.30 including
items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42 including items
