BRIEF-Kinaxis reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

Nov 2 Kinaxis Inc -

* Says increases 2016 financial guidance

* Qtrly revenue totaled $29.9 million, up 26%

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $115 million to $116.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $28.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $114.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports fiscal third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

