BRIEF-OTC Markets Group Q3 revenue fell 2 percent

Nov 2 OTC Markets Group Inc -

* Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 2 percent to $12.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

