2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Pengrowth delivers strong Q3 performance and continues focus on cost reductions

Nov 2 Pengrowth Energy Corp

* Delivered average daily production of 55,137 barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in Q3

* Continues to evaluate asset sale opportunities

* Pengrowth Energy - In discussions with lenders of syndicated bank facility and with holders of its senior term notes to seek additional financial flexibility

* Pengrowth delivers strong third quarter performance and continues focus on cost reductions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

