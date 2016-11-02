BRIEF-Maiden Holdings reports Q3 operating EPS $0.39

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Maiden Holdings Ltd
* Maiden Holdings Ltd - qtrly net premiums written increased 15.3% to $690.7 million compared to Q3 of 2015
* Maiden Holdings Ltd Announces third quarter 2016 net income attributable to common shareholders of $31.8 million or $0.40 per diluted common share and operating earnings of $30.2 million or $0.39 per diluted common share
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.