BRIEF-Ferro reports Q3 EPS $0.24 from continuing operations

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Ferro Corp
* Ferro grows sales and profitability in third quarter; affirms 2016 guidance
* Affirms 2016 guidance
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $289 million versus i/b/e/s view $284.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.