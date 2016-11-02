版本:
BRIEF-Advanced Disposal reports Q3 earnings per share $0.06

Nov 2 Advanced Disposal Services Inc

* Qtrly service revenues $360.6 million versus $ 361.3 million

* Advanced Disposal announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $360.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $362.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

