2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Q3 FFO per share $0.96

Nov 2 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc

* CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc - qtrly NAREIT funds from operations of $1.01 per share

* Corenergy announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.98

* Q3 FFO per share $0.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

