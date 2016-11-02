BRIEF-LHC Group reports Q3 earnings of $0.54 per share

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Lhc Group Inc
* LHC Group reports third quarter 2016 earnings of $0.54 per diluted share on revenue of $230.8 million
* LHC Group Inc - raised its fiscal year 2016 guidance for net service revenue to be in an expected range of $910 million to $920 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.08
* Q3 earnings per share $0.54
* Q3 revenue $230.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $224.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.