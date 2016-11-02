BRIEF-EPR Properties sees FY 2016 adj. FFO per share $4.75-$4.82

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 EPR Properties
* Epr properties reports third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly FFO as adjusted $1.23
* Increases earnings guidance for 2016 and introduces guidance for 2017
* Company declared regular monthly cash dividends during Q3 of 2016 totaling $0.96 per common share
* 2016 guidance for FFO as adjusted per diluted share is now a range of $4.75 to $4.82
* Company introducing its 2017 investment spending guidance of a range of $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion
* EPR Properties - sees 2017 FFO per diluted share of $4.70 to $4.81
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $5.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Monthly cash dividend of $0.96 per share is an increase of 5.8% over prior year
* Q3 non-gaap FFO per share $1.22
* Q3 revenue rose 16 percent to $125.6 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.05 to $5.20
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.75 to $4.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.