公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四

BRIEF-Anworth Mortgage Asset reports qtrly core EPS $0.13

Nov 2 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp

* Anworth reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.13

* Qtrly GAAP net income per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

