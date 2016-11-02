BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling qtrly revenue down 46.1 pct

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Trinidad Drilling Ltd
* Trinidad Drilling reports third quarter 2016 results
* Reports lower year-over-year results with early signs of industry improvement evident
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - 2016 capital budget is $45.0 million
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Qtrly revenue $67 million, down 46.1 percent
* Received early termination and standby revenue for shortfall days in current quarter of $0.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view C$72.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.