BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling qtrly revenue down 46.1 pct

Nov 2 Trinidad Drilling Ltd

* Trinidad Drilling reports third quarter 2016 results

* Reports lower year-over-year results with early signs of industry improvement evident

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - 2016 capital budget is $45.0 million

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Qtrly revenue $67 million, down 46.1 percent

* Received early termination and standby revenue for shortfall days in current quarter of $0.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view C$72.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

