公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-PNG Gold announces $3,000,000 financing, share consolidation

Nov 2 Png Gold Corporation

* PNG Gold Corporation- financing will be comprised of up to 10 million common shares of company on a post-consolidation basis at a price of $0.30 per share

* PNG Gold announces $3,000,000 financing and share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

