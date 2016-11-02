版本:
BRIEF-ID Watchdog sees Q4 total revenue $2.5 mln-$2.6 mln

Nov 2 ID Watchdog Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.00

* Sees Q4 2016 total revenue $2.5 million to $2.6 million

* Id watchdog announces results for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 85.3 percent to $2.552 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

