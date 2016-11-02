版本:
BRIEF-Tronox reports Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.34

Nov 2 Tronox Ltd

* Tronox ltd qtrly loss per share $0.35

* Tronox reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.34

* Q3 revenue $533 million versus $575 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

