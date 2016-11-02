BRIEF-CI Financial to acquire a majority stake in Grant Samuel Funds Management

Nov 2 CI Financial Corp
* CI Financial Corp - Terms were not disclosed
* CI Financial Corp - An agreement under which CI will
purchase an 80% stake in GSFM.
* Under transaction agreement, current GSFM executives will
retain a 20% stake in company
* CI Financial Corp- Company will continue to operate under
GSFM name
* CI Financial Corp - Existing GSFM Team will remain in
place
* CI Financial to acquire a majority stake in grant samuel
funds management, a leading australian investment fund manager
