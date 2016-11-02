BRIEF-Otter Tail Corp Q3 earnings per share from cont ops $0.37

Nov 2 Otter Tail Corp :
* Otter tail corporation announces third quarter earnings,
reaffirms 2016 earnings guidance range; board of directors
declares quarterly dividend
* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.50 to $1.65
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $197.2 million versus $200 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expect capital expenditures for 2016 to be $159 million
* Continue to expect lower corporate costs than originally
estimated for 2016 due to continued cost reduction efforts
