2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Ryerson Q3 earnings per share $0.23

Nov 2 Ryerson Holding Corp

* In Q3 of 2016, Ryerson's inventory stood at 78 days of supply, compared to 77 days in year ago period

* Ryerson reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $735.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $744.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28 excluding items Source text for Eikon:

