BRIEF-NN Inc Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.15

Nov 2 Nn Inc

* NN Inc Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 sales $205 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

