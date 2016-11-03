版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 09:43 BJT

BRIEF-Clayton Williams Energy Q3 loss per share $10.62

Nov 2 Clayton Williams Energy Inc

* Q3 oil and gas production of 14 mboe/d

* Clayton williams energy announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $2.50

* Q3 loss per share $10.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $-2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: nBw8z2J9Va Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐