BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.01

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 2 Great Panther Silver Ltd :
* Q3 revenue rose 22 percent to $15.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 metal production decreased 12% to 953,632 ag eq oz
* Maintaining its cash cost and AISC guidance for year ending Dec 31, 2016
* Great Panther Silver reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.